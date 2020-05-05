While commencement ceremonies are canceled for now, Tullahoma High School is still celebrating their top two academic performers.
This year’s number one and number two students are Valedictorian Eleni Pisinos and Salutatorian Kobe Guo.
Both students told The News they were excited to be named the top students among their peers as the result of plenty of hard work throughout their high school careers.
“I just mainly tried to take the hardest classes so I could get into a really good university,” said valedictorian Eleni Pisinos.
“In this highly competitive class, it’s an honor to be ranked second among them,” salutatorian Kobe Guo said.
Valedictorian
Eleni has known she was in the running for valedictorian for more than a few months. Based on her report cards, which are sent out at the end of every semester, Eleni said she’d suspected it was a possibility.
“I’ve kind of known for a while that I was in the running for it,” she said.
Being valedictorian of her class is the icing on the cake of her larger goal of getting into a great school.
Eleni applied for and was accepted into the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia for early decision, so she’s known she’s going to her dream school since December.
Being right in the middle of the former capital city of the nation, Eleni said she’s excited for the possibilities that will be available to her at the Ivy League institution.
“They have a really good business program,” she said. “It’s also right in the middle of Philadelphia, which I feel like gives me opportunities for internships and research.”
Eleni said she plans to study philosophy, politics and economics at Penn, with plans to go into law afterward.
“I hope to go to law school after [college] and either become and international lawyer or a corporate lawyer.”
Coming from two vastly different cultures – her mother is from China and her father from Cyprus – Eleni said she’s always found international relations and the law interesting.
“I’ve always wanted to get into international relations or politics because I come from two very different views,” she said.
Of course, living in such a large city will be a change for Eleni, who said she will miss the community and culture of Tullahoma.
“Now that I’m in group chats will all of these kids from other countries or the bigger cities – a lot of them are from New York City or Philadelphia – it makes me appreciate the culture we have in Tullahoma High School, like the support of interacting with your teachers and seeing them at the local grocery store or when they come into my parents’ restaurant and I get to see them,” she said. “It’s nice to know that I always have support, whether it’s school or outside of school. Anywhere I go I know someone and they’re there to congratulate me or to ask me how I’m doing.”
Eleni also said she’ll miss all the friends she made through playing varsity tennis and through Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), as well as the teachers she bonded with during high school.
“I’ve gotten close with a lot of my teachers, like Mrs. Carter, Mrs. Klonaris and Ms. Dickman and Mr. Martin,” she said. “There were a lot of teachers that helped me along the way with words of encouragement or my recommendation letters. They would just sit down with me and talk to me and calm me down when I was getting really panicked about college.”
Salutatorian
Kobe Guo has been working hard during his high school career, but achieving the number two slot among his peers was a welcome surprise.
“I was striving to achieve in high school but did not expect to get salutatorian,” he said.
His class is “highly competitive,” so to be ranked as high as he is “means a great deal to me.”
Kobe will be attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville in the fall. He said he plans to major in chemical engineering and achieve a minor in economics.
When it comes to his time at Tullahoma High School, Kobe said he’s going to miss all the friends he’s made as well as the teachers he befriended.
“I’m the most proud of being a part of a great community here,” he said. “Being in parts of clubs and organizations such as Mayor’s Youth Council and National Honors Society, we held events such as Karing for Kids, where we buy gifts for children with parents in a poor financial situation during Christmas time. We also helped keep Tullahoma clean with road cleanups.
Kobe thanked his parents, Tommy and Maggie Guo, for pushing him to persevere through his high school career.
“I wouldn’t have made it this far without them,” he said.
Graduation
The topic of graduation is a bittersweet one for the two students.
After original plans and alternative plans for their commencement ceremonies were scrapped, both students were disappointed, though they understood the difficulties of planning a large gathering in the midst of a pandemic.
“I’m a little disappointed that we seniors don’t know if we’ll get a graduation,” Eleni said. “I just really hope we have a ceremony with our friends and family, regardless of location.”
Kobe said while he understood the wishes of many people to have a ceremony, he wanted everyone to be safe and healthy more.
“Graduation would be nice, but it’s not as important as social distancing and flattening the curve of the coronavirus,” he said. “It’s a bummer that it happened on our senior year, but there’s nothing we can do about that.”
Kobe praised the school’s administrative team for coming up with the alternative plan at the Montana Drive-In, even though that plan also fell through.
“I think it was great of THS to plan an alternative because it shows that they care about the seniors, but unfortunately, things happen,” he said. “I’m happy that they tried to have graduation, but I think canceling it was the right move.”
As of Tuesday, May 5, no plans for an alternative graduation ceremony have been announced by school officials.
