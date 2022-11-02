1A - Rumors Poster.png

It’s not just hearsay. The Tullahoma High School Theater Department is actually bringing “Rumors” to the stage for its fall production and opening night is this Thursday, Nov. 3.

“Rumors” is a Broadway play written by Neil Simon and is set in New York. The story takes place at an anniversary party, and as guests show up, things start to go awry, and nobody knows the truth about what is occurring. As attendees begin to talk, rumors start to weave into the conversations.