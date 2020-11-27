Tullahoma High School had the highest ACT composite score growth in the state during the previous school year, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.
TDOE released a report on the 2019-2020 ACT results across the state last week that listed 2020 Tullahoma graduates with an average ACT composite score of 21.8, an increase of 1.4 over the 2019 class.
“We are so proud of our Tullahoma High School students and their achievement in demonstrating success with the ACT,” said Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Achievement and growth are elements of the educational journey that we monitor and evaluate as we desire to meet the varied needs of our students to ensure they are college and career ready. We are especially proud of the fact that Tullahoma has the highest ACT composite growth. This is a testament of our talented teachers and outstanding students!”
This information comes as the state results decreased or remained static over 2019.
Per the report, participation in the standardized test remained “relatively stable,” with 62,564 2020 graduates taking the ACT. The state average composite ACT score for the 2019-2020 school year is 19.9, a score that is also relatively stable from the previous graduating class at 20.0.
“Despite so many changes and challenges during the 2019-2020 school year, we are incredibly proud to report the state’s ACT participation rate held steady for 2020 graduates,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This did not happen by accident. While we can all agree that we must continue the work to improve our students’ scores on the ACT, maintaining strong participation this year is a testament to the hard work of our districts, schools and educators across the state in supporting their students through an unprecedented pandemic.”
The ACT provides an important opportunity for the state to understand students’ college and career readiness and how it prepares the next generation to transition to post-secondary opportunities. Each fall, the state education department releases statewide ACT results for the most recent graduating class representing each student’s highest ACT score. ACT senior retakes allowed about a third of the Class of 2020 to increase their highest ACT composite score.
This year, the state and federal governments waived mandatory testing, including ACT participation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although mandatory participation was waived, the participation rate in the state remained relatively stable, with only a 1% decrease between 2019 and 2020.
Per TDOE, 98% of the Class of 2019 participated, or 63,829 graduates; the 2020 rate was 97% with the 65,564 graduates participating. There were 27 school districts that had a 100% participation rate, including Warren County, per the report.
However, fewer districts submitted appeals this year, which may contribute to the slight decline in the statewide composite score, TDOE said. Additionally, COVID-19 caused significant disruptions to in-person learning in the spring, which could have also affected performance due to limited opportunities for re-take and fewer ACT support programs. There were only 1,107 appeals received by TDOE this year, compared to 2,094 appeals in 2019.
The department of education uses students’ best ACT score, meaning if a student took the ACT multiple times, the score included in the statewide report would reflect that student’s best score. This report differs from ACT’s calculation, which reports results based on the most recent score a student received and includes results from private school students.
The average ACT score for the public school graduating class of 2020 in each subject was:
19.5 in English, 0.1 point decrease from the graduating cohort of 2019,
19.2 in math, 0.2 decrease,
20.5 in reading, equal to 2019; and
19.9 in science, 0.1 decrease
Most of these subject area scores fall behind the College Ready Benchmarks developed by ACT, according to the report. The benchmarks are 18 for English, 22 for math, 22 for reading and 13 for science. The percent of students meeting these college readiness benchmarks has fallen slightly in recent years, except for English, where the state saw an increase 0.4% this year but was still 1.7 points behind 2018.
The average highest ACT composite score has been relatively stable over the last five years, per the report, hovering around 20.0. However, the percent of students in the cohort who score a 21 or higher has been declining in recent years, which can be seen across student groups.
ACT results serve as a nationally-normed measure to indicate college and career readiness. Under the state’s accountability model, earning at least a 21 on the ACT is one of the four ways students can indicate that they are prepared for life after high school and a seamless entry into postsecondary education, the workplace or the military.