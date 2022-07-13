If the weather cooperates and provides clear skies, Tullahomans will be treated to a celestial wonder Wednesday night as the Thunder Moon will bathe the Earth in bright moonlight, the rise appearing bigger and brighter than most full moons.
The upcoming super moon will also be the first full moon of astronomical summer. In Tullahoma, the moon will rise at out of the southeast at 8:32 p.m. tonight and will cross the meridian at 12:18 a.m. and set at 5:07 a.m. in the southwest.
The Thunder Moon, or Buck Moon as it is also called, orbits closer to Earth than any other full Moon this year, making it the biggest and brightest super moon of 2022. At its nearest point, the super moon will be 222,089.3 miles from Earth. It is called the Thunder Moon because it comes at a time when thunderstorms are more regular.
While a super moon is technically bigger and brighter than a regular full Moon, it only appears about 7% larger—which can be an imperceptible difference to the human eye, depending on other conditions.
The term “super moon” has become associated with those full moons in which the celestial body is closer to the Earth. As the Moon orbits the Earth, there are periods during which it is nearer to the Earth and times when it is farther away. When a full moon coincides with the time when the moon is close to the Earth, it creates a super moon that appears slightly bigger and brighter than normal.
Super moons only happen three to four times a year and always appear consecutively. July's lunar show will be the second edition of the year’s trilogy of super moons. The first super moon of the year happened in June with the Strawberry Moon and the third and final of the year will rise in August. After this summer, a super moon will not shine again until Sept. 18, 2024.
The Thunder Moon will be joined in the sky by Saturn that will rise in the same area of the sky shortly before midnight, appearing just to the left of the moon. Those who stay up late can also look for Jupiter and Mars in the eastern sky, which should appear above the horizon by around 2 a.m. local time.
The forecast for Wednesday night leaves hope the Thunder Moon may be viable as it calls for some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight with the low around 65 and chance of rain at 30%.