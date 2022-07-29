A woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit and was clocked doing 120 as she raced over the viaduct in Tullahoma.
The suspect, Misty Ann Layne has been charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and speeding. She was arrested at her home after police discontinued the pursuit due to the danger it presented the public.
The chase began when police say they clocked the blue Thunderbird traveling 72 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone on Highway 55. Lawmen blue-lighted the car near Waggoner Park but it became apparent she did not plan to pull over.
“The vehicle began to accelerate reaching speeds of 100-plus,” the police report reads of the incident that began around 10 p.m. “The driver was subsequently clocked at 120 miles per hour before crossing over the Veteran Viaduct at South Jackson.”
Police say the Thunderbird presented a risk to other motorists as the driver tried to evade capture.
“The vehicle attempted to cut through traffic nearly hitting a patrol unit that was able to make an evasive maneuver to avoid collision,” the police report revealed, noting the chase was terminated due to safety concerns as the Thunderbird raced into Franklin County.
While able to get away during the chase, police were able to get the tag number. They then went to her house and arrested her on the charges. She declined to speak with officers after being read her rights, the report noted.