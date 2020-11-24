The Thanksgiving holiday will alter the city’s garbage and recycling pickup routes, city officials announced. The city’s public works department sought to remind citizens of the altered schedule this holiday season.
Citizens with a regular Thursday garbage and recycling pickup will have both take place next Monday, Nov. 30.
Additionally, Tullahoma City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27 in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The holiday closures will also be in effect for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, per city officials. Citizens whose garbage and recycling would normally be picked up Friday, Dec. 25, will see their altered pick up the following Monday, Dec. 28. City hall will also be closed Christmas Day.
The Friday, Jan. 1 garbage and recycling pickup will be shifted to Monday, Jan. 4 for those residents. City hall will be closed New Year’s Day.