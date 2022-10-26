leaf pick up

For Tullahoma residents who want their leaves to leave, Halloween will be the day the city begins its fall and winter leaf pickup schedule.

According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, the Tullahoma Public Works Department will begin makings its rounds October 31. He pointed out that Tullahoma is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list public works follows. Residents looking to determine what zone their street is in can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.

Tags

Recommended for you