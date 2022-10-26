For Tullahoma residents who want their leaves to leave, Halloween will be the day the city begins its fall and winter leaf pickup schedule.
According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, the Tullahoma Public Works Department will begin makings its rounds October 31. He pointed out that Tullahoma is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list public works follows. Residents looking to determine what zone their street is in can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.
While residents are free to rake their leaves as close to the curb as possible; leaves cannot be placed in ditches or in the streets due to safety hazards. Those who do rake leaves to the curb are requested that their piles not exceed two feet in depth and that they are not placed more than five feet away from the curb or shoulder. Residents are also reminded not block storm drain inlets and that the leaf piles should not contain tree limbs, stumps, or any other debris because inclusion of such materials could damage equipment or injure employees.
A faster option for some residents may be to rake and bag their own leaves in biodegradable bags offered by the city or sold at any retail store. All residents need to do once they have their leaves bagged and placed at the curb is call public works at 931- 455-1768. Residents who would like to bag their own leaves, can pick up the bags at City Hall located at 201 W. Grundy St.
The leaf season pickup schedule will continue until Feb. 24, 2023.