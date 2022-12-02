3A - Five Below opens.JPG

‘Tis the season of holiday shopping, and those on the hunt for gift ideas can now make the stop at Five Below, as it opened its doors Friday, Dec. 2.

Five Below coming to Tullahoma was confirmed this past August when representatives of Parkes Construction stated that the store was being built at Northgate Mall at 1600 N. Jackson St. where Big Lots used to be. A tentative opening was set for towards the end of November, per the representatives. Five Below officials would later state that a tentative date would be sometime within the first week of December.

