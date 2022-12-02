‘Tis the season of holiday shopping, and those on the hunt for gift ideas can now make the stop at Five Below, as it opened its doors Friday, Dec. 2.
Five Below coming to Tullahoma was confirmed this past August when representatives of Parkes Construction stated that the store was being built at Northgate Mall at 1600 N. Jackson St. where Big Lots used to be. A tentative opening was set for towards the end of November, per the representatives. Five Below officials would later state that a tentative date would be sometime within the first week of December.
Five Below wraps up the major chain stores making their residency in Northgate Mall for the year as it joins Marshalls and Ulta Beauty, that opened in August and November respectively. The final store to be added to the Northgate Mall lineup is Old Navy, directly next to Five Below, which is currently anticipating a February 2023 opening, according to Old Navy officials. Another chain store coming to Tullahoma is Ross Dress for Less, which officials stated they were projecting an opening sometime in spring 2023.
Business hours for Five Below are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Job openings at Five Below in Tullahoma has been posted. Those interested can go to fivebelow.com/info/careers to apply.
For more about Five Below, visit www.fivebelow.com or call the store at 931-230-0611.
Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that sells a variety of products from known top-selling brands for $5 or less, along with a small assortment of products priced higher than $5, aimed towards tweens, teens and beyond. The chain was founded by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios in 2002 in Wayne, Pennsylvania and currently has over 1,100 plus stores in 40 states with 1,500 more on the way.