Anyone who has ever been to the Tims Ford State Park’s Visitor Center may have noticed a little wooden building off to the side.
For the past couple of years, the building has been undergoing a transition from being used for storage to becoming the new Nature Center, a place that hopes to serve as a great supplement to children’s education.
The grand opening for the Nature Center was held this past month as Park Manager Shawn Settle took a chainsaw to the green ribbon. While this method of cutting is unorthodox, he felt it would be a fitting welcome for a new park exhibit.
Volunteers and donations were vital assets to the creation of the Center, and Jack Daniel’s was a significant contributor on that list. The Nature Center is filled with history, learning materials and even a few creatures, making it the perfect introduction to park life for adults and children alike.
There are other projects in the works, such as a potential rock-climbing wall, a rappelling station and a library filled with park-focused content.
Among the available sights is a dark walk-through exhibit with a bee section where guests can watch the bees and read about their life cycle and processes. This same hallway will also house an amphibian exhibit, which is set to arrive soon.
There is also a walk-through exhibit with informational panels that explain the history of Tims Ford Lake, and all of the information comes courtesy of a thesis project.
A student pursuing her master’s degree decided to complete her thesis on the inception of the lake and how it became what it is today, so all the pictures and information she compiled are now on display for guests to see. A place designed to assist students was made in part by this student’s work and is a practical way to see the impact that a solid education can have.
The rest of the building possesses a hands-on artifact table, two snakes, turtles, fish, pelts, informational boards and mounted animals.
Settle said Tims Ford sees about 50 school groups each spring, and the entire structure will assist teachers in their endeavor to teach students about science.
No textbook can ever completely capture the magnitude of the various sciences, he said, so the nature center is a place where children can easily find practical, tangible examples that will enhance their education.
With the exception of special events and extenuating circumstances, the Nature Center will be open for business Thursday through Monday.
In addition to the Nature Center, Tims Ford has plenty of sights to see. Pontoon boat tours will also take place Thursday through Monday, and visitors can sign up for these one-and-a-half-hour tours by visiting either the website or the Visitors Center.
Other events taking place during the summer include a boating camp, junior ranger camp and survival school.
Saturdays at the Ford include food trucks as well, which will be located behind the softball field. For those who cannot attend one of these events, hunting, boating, swimming, hiking, biking, golfing, fishing, birdwatching and camping are all available activities.
The Visitors Center is located at 570 Tims Ford Drive, Winchester, 37398, and can be reached by calling 931-968-3536.