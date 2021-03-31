Several dozen children and adults gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Storybook Trail at Tims Ford State Park last weekend.
The trail had its official grand opening celebration delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was constructed using grant funds last May, according to Park Ranger Destiny Adcox.
Adcox said she was pleased with the turnout and the weather last Saturday, as conditions on the first day of spring made for an excellent backdrop for the guided hike of the trail.
“I think it was great,” she said. “I think I counted about 30 or 35 people, and then Ranger Mark brought the horse out, so that was a good thing.”
She said the children in attendance read the majority of the trail book, “Anybody Home?” by Marianne Berks, while she read only about three panels. She then took the group past the official Storybook portion of the trail down to where the trail meets the lake shore.
“They were skipping rocks and playing; having a good time,” she said. “It’s kids at the lake. That’s what they do.”
Sarah McCall, of Columbia, was one parent who took part in the celebration. She said she saw information about the grand opening about a week prior to the event and decided to bring her family to the park for it.
“We loved it,” she said of the trail, which she trekked along with her husband and two children, ages 5 and 7. “We enjoyed it.”
McCall joked that her children seemed to enjoy the snacks provided by the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy the most, but said they also enjoyed the book on the trail, as well as seeing other children enjoying the afternoon.
“I think they really enjoyed seeing other kids their size and age enjoying the book as well,” she said. McCall added that her children had great fun attempting to skip rocks on the lake, which was located at the end of the trail.
McCall and her husband are not strangers to Tims Ford, she said. They travelled to Franklin County last month to trek the trails and enjoy the beauty of the park itself.
“It’s one of our favorite parks, for sure,” she said.
The Old Mansford Road Trail is located just behind the Visitor’s Center and gift shop at Tims Ford State Park. The park is located at 570 Tims Ford Drive, Winchester, 37398.