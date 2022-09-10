A 27-year-old woman was airlifted for treatment on Aug. 25 after being in a single-vehicle accident on Decherd’s West Main Street when the Subaru Outback she was driving left the road, struck a tree and caught fire.
Police reports identified the woman as Alexandria Manus from Decherd.
Reports said that on Aug. 25 at 9:25 a.m., police along with Decherd Fire and Rescue and A&E Emergency Services LLC personnel were dispatched to the scene near the 1100 block of West Main Street after it was reported that the Outback was traveling east and left the roadway near Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to accelerate once it was on a grassy area, struck a large tree head-on and caught fire, reports said.
Employees from the Tire Store & Service Center, 1110 West Main Street, ran to the scene and extinguished the flames prior to emergency personnel arriving, reports said.
The driver was extricated within 11 minutes of arrival and was placed in emergency medical services care, according to reports.
A&E personnel evaluated the patient and, due to the nature of the accident, requested air transport to a trauma center, reports said.
A landing zone was set up in the parking lot of the old Lanier building, now occupied by Fragments Marketplace, according to reports.
Air Evac Lifeteam 44 landed in the parking lot and transported the patient to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, reports said, adding that Manus is reported to be in stable condition.
The employees of the Tire Store & Service Center were recognized and honored by Decherd Police Chief Kenneth Griffin and the Decherd Police Department for their lifesaving response.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, reports said.