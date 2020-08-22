tnAchieves, the partnering organization to the TN Promise serving 90 counties and over 100,000 students annually, has presented a new virtual mentoring opportunity that will allow mentors to provide high impact supports while adhering to local, state and federal social distancing guidelines. Bank of America will be the banner sponsor of this new virtual mentoring tool known as tnAchieves CONNECT.
tnAchieves CONNECT creates a virtual space where students and mentors can safely engage using video chat, email and instant messaging. These tools will support mentors as they develop impactful relationships without leaving home/work. With the support of tnAchieves CONNECT, mentors will spend about one hour a month serving as a trusted college resource, providing timely reminders for important deadlines and, most importantly, encouraging students to reach their full potential.
Business leaders across the state are eager to introduce this new platform to their teams. Arconic, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Caterpillar Financial Services, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Unum are each supporting the implementation of tnAchieves CONNECT within their networks. tnAchieves invites other Tennessee businesses to join these leaders in recruiting 9,000 mentors to meet student need.
“Mentors are at the heart of the tnAchieves program,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Shifting the mentoring role to an online environment is critical to ensure students have continued access to a local support system. Now more than ever our students need someone in their educational corner, and we have the tool to make this a reality! We are so grateful for Bank of America’s support in making tnAchieves CONNECT available for students statewide.”
“Mentorship is a critical part of every student’s journey to reaching their full potential, and that shouldn’t stop because of the pandemic,” said Terry Cline, Bank of America Knoxville Market President and Tennessee Business Banking Market Executive. “The tnAchieves program is helping more than 100,000 students get the education they deserve, no matter their background.”
Those wishing to learn more about tnAchieves CONNECT and the need for mentors are invited to attend an upcoming informational webinar set to take place on 8/25 at 1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT, 8/26 at 6:30 PM ET/5:30 PM CT, or 8/27 at 12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT . Each session will present on the same material and last for 30 minutes. Recordings will be made available to those who cannot attend live. Those interested in attending an upcoming webinar can register at www.tnAchieves.org/mentors. If you are unable to attend an informational webinar, you can learn more at www.tnachieves.org.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. To apply as a mentor, please visit www.tnAchieves.org or contact Tyler Ford at 309-945-3446.
TN Promise provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition-free. The scholarship application is available for students beginning their senior year of high school at www.tnpromise.gov.