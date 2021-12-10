tnAchieves recruited more than 9,000 mentors to serve the TN Promise Class of 2022, exceeding its goal for the eighth year in a row.
This milestone is only possible because of the volunteerism of individuals across the state, affirming the belief that encouragement and support truly can make a difference in the life of a student.
“On behalf of the tnAchieves board of directors and team, we want to express our sincere gratitude,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Thanks to the support of educators, civic clubs, businesses, elected officials and individuals across the state we have met our goal to ensure every student is supported and can now begin the important work to see them succeed in the college going process.”
The TN Promise Class of 2022 applied for the scholarship in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. By meeting this mentor goal, tnAchieves can now ensure that every Class of 2022 student has community support as they pursue college enrollment.
“Mentors are an irreplaceable piece of the tnAchieves program,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “The personal support and encouragement that our mentors provide truly does make an impact. We are eager to get to work in establishing these connections and are tremendously grateful to everyone who supported mentor recruitment efforts this fall.”
tnAchieves will leave the mentor application open through January to assist counties that have a remaining need for mentors. Counties with outstanding mentor need included but were not limited to Coffee and Bedford counties in the immediate area.
Those still interested in mentoring can apply at www.tnachieves.org/mentors.apply.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has provided scholarships with mentor support since 2008. Those interested in learning more can visit www.tnAchieves.org or contact Tyler Ford at (309) 945-3446.