3A - tnAchieves_Offical_Logo_.png

tnAchieves recently opened the application for TN Promise students who need additional financial assistance. Known as COMPLETE grants, these grants fund costs associated with attending college not covered by the TN Promise scholarship. Eligible students are now able to apply for up to $1,000 per semester to assist with computers, tools, textbooks, transportation, food insecurity or other hardships they can document as a barrier to accessing or remaining engaged in college.

In the first week, tnAchieves disbursed $240,572 to 1,033 TN Promise students in 83 counties.