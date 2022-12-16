TN-Promise-Logo.jpg

TN Promise students participating in the tnAchieves program crossed a significant milestone this month. Over the last 15 years, tnAchieves students have given back more than four million hours of community service.

A pillar and requirement of the organization since its 2008 launch, students spend their time volunteering at local schools, religious organizations, animal shelters, food pantries and participate in community cleanup projects such as working with state parks. An overwhelming 96 percent of students report that they enjoy their time volunteering and find their experiences to be fulfilling. Students may also participate in job shadowing and career exploration activities to meet this requirement.