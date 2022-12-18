4A - Artemis 1 distance.jpg

During its flight, the Orion captures a unique view of Earth and the Moon, seen from a camera mounted on one of the spacecraft's solar arrays.

 NASA photo

After over 25 days of traveling more than one million miles to the Moon, NASA’s Orion spacecraft returned to Earth safely this past Sunday with a splash in the Pacific Ocean.

According to NASA officials, the splashdown, which occurred on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 17 landing on the Moon, was the final milestone of the Artemis I mission, which was to demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the SLS rocket and test the capabilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.

NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean at 9:40 a.m. PST on Sunday, Dec. 11, after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon.