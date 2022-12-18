After over 25 days of traveling more than one million miles to the Moon, NASA’s Orion spacecraft returned to Earth safely this past Sunday with a splash in the Pacific Ocean.
According to NASA officials, the splashdown, which occurred on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 17 landing on the Moon, was the final milestone of the Artemis I mission, which was to demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the SLS rocket and test the capabilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.
Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars.
During its mission, the Orion completed two lunar flybys, coming within 80 miles of the lunar surface. At its farthermost distance, the spacecraft traveled nearly 270,000 miles from Earth, more than 1,000 times farther than where the International Space Station orbits Earth, to intentionally stress systems before flying crew. During the flight, the Orion stayed in space longer than any spacecraft designed for astronauts has done without docking to a space station. While in a distant lunar orbit, Orion surpassed the record for distance traveled by a spacecraft designed to carry humans, previously set during Apollo 13.
“Orion has returned from the Moon and is safely back on planet Earth,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager. “With splashdown we have successfully operated Orion in the deep space environment, where it exceeded our expectations, and demonstrated that Orion can withstand the extreme conditions of returning through Earth’s atmosphere from lunar velocities.”
Recovery teams began working to secure Orion for the journey home, with NASA leading the interagency landing and recovery team on the USS Portland, which consists of personnel and assets from the U.S. Department of Defense, including Navy amphibious specialists, Space Force weather specialists, and Air Force specialists, as well as engineers and technicians from NASA. Once returnee to shore, technicians will offload the spacecraft and transfer it by truck back to the Kennedy Space Center, where teams will open the hatch and unload several payloads, including Commander Moonikin Campos, the space mannequin used to collect data, the space biology experiments, a Snoopy plush and the official flight kit. The capsule and its heat shield will then undergo testing and analysis over the course of several months.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Orion’s splashdown was the crowning achievement of Artemis I, and thanked the NASA team for all of their work into the mission.
“From the launch of the world’s most powerful rocket to the exceptional journey around the Moon and back to Earth, this flight test is a major step forward in the Artemis Generation of lunar exploration,” Nelson said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the incredible NASA team. For years, thousands of individuals have poured themselves into this mission, which is inspiring the world to work together to reach untouched cosmic shores. Today is a huge win for NASA, the United States, our international partners, and all of humanity.”
Along with NASA, contractors, to international and university partners and other businesses had a hand in the Artemis I missions. Locally, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) and Jacobs had a hand in Artemis I and the Orion capsule. AEDC’s engineers were a big part in testing that the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) could withstand reentry conditions, while Jacobs’ role in Artemis I was to receive all SLS and Orion flight hardware, assembling and integrating all the large elements, conducting final tests and checkouts, transporting the rocket and spacecraft to the pad, helping to launch it on the mission and then supporting the recovery of Orion. The Tullahoma branch was involved and focused on the design and construction of the testing facilities, as well as being on site with NASA to assist in assembling the launch tower and pad.
With the success of the mission, NASA will begin to start preparing and planning for Artemis II, which will send astronauts around the Moon near 2024.
By 2025, NASA plans to launch Artemis III, with the objective is to land a crew down near the lunar South Pole, the site of the envisioned research base. Artemis III will be the first crewed lunar landing since the final Apollo mission in 1972, and the first ever to put a woman and a person of color down on the moon, according to officials.