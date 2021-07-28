Bright and early Monday morning, the entire faculty and staff of Tullahoma City Schools gathered for the first time in more than a year to celebrate the beginning of the new school year at the annual convocation at Tullahoma High School.
The event officially marks the kickoff to the new school year each year, coordinated by the director of schools to welcome returning and new employees to the school system.
Director of Schools Catherine Stephens summed it up in two words: “together again!”
Stephens thanked all the returning employees—including teachers, administrators, maintenance workers and custodians—for powering through the last incredibly unusual year of education in Tullahoma due to the pandemic, welcomed all the new school system employees and honored the system’s teacher of the year with the annual car giveaway courtesy of Stan McNabb Automotive.
She even led the 500 or so employees of the school system in a rousing little ditty she came up with during the summer break, kicking off the school year with plenty of smiles and chuckles.
While the annual convocation is typically an exciting event through and through, this year’s event began with a bittersweet note in the form of a video slideshow depicting the last year—from the early close of school in 2020 to the shift to virtual learning that separated children from their favorite teachers to returning to school with masks, social distancing and increased sanitation efforts. The video chronicled the ways the school system was forced to adapt to a new landscape of education, just as the rest of the nation did.
This year’s convocation also featured a special keynote speaker in the form of Keni Thomas, a former Army Ranger who served in Somalia during the events of Operation Rescue Hope, which formed the basis for the book and later movie “Black Hawk Down.”
Thomas said some of his favorite people to speak in front of are educators, as his mother was an educator for 30 years, and teachers and educators understand the spirit of military service in that they all serve others before themselves. He shared his experiences during the two-day battle in Mogadishu, relating them to the spirit of camaraderie that educators share.
“We are all accountable to each other,” he said.
Additionally, he shared, educators and veterans are alike in that they are always more likely to share the accomplishments of another over themselves.
“I have never heard a veteran who says, “You should’ve seen what I did,’” Thomas said. “It’s always about everyone else did, what he did, what she did.”
Teachers, Thomas said, similarly share the accomplishments and achievements of their students over themselves, because the students are who they are serving in their roles as educators.
After Thomas’s speech, the eight teachers of the year finalists for the district lined up for the annual car giveaway, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive. The auto family has donated a car for one teacher of the year for the last decade, according to Trent McNabb. Held in its usual reverse drawing fashion, teachers were slowly eliminated until Carrie Moore, a kindergarten teacher at Bel-Aire Elementary School, was named the winner of the car for a year. Moore will be driving a Dodge Durango for the next year at no cost to her.
The first day of school for Tullahoma students is next Monday, Aug. 2.