The sheriff candidate leading the way in campaign spending thus far isn’t even one of the candidates in immediate peril, as Independent Brandon Tomberlin has dropped more cash on the race than his Republican counterparts who are vying for survival in the ongoing GOP primary.
According the financial disclosure reports filed with the Coffee County Election Commission this past week, the Manchester City Police Chief Investigator has sunk $6,990 into his campaign. That amount was reported between the beginning of the year and March 31. The lion’s share of the spending was listed as campaign signs for which he had paid $5,300 at the time of the report. During that same period he reported taking in $1,225 and had accepted two contributions, one of which was for over $1,000.
His early spending comes despite the fact that he is not in peril, as he and fellow Independent candidate Danny Ferrell are assured of moving forward to the August ballot. The same is not true of the two GOP candidates, which include incumbent Sheriff Chad Partin and School Resource Officer Alethia Smartt Rawn. Only one will advance to take on the two Independents in the General Election. The primary to determine which one will move on is ongoing in its early voting stage.
Rawn and Partin were neck-and-neck in spending between the Republicans at the time of the report. The challenger reported spending $5,443. Her largest single expense was listed as mailing postcards, for which she spent $3,781. She also reported spending $1,561 for signs. During the same period she also reported taking in $4,679 in contributions from five different contributors, three of whom gave over $1,000.
The incumbent reported spending $4,696 during the same period with $2,500 of that total being for campaign signs. He also reported taking in $6,610 in contributions from 17 different contributors with one being over $1,000.
His contribution amount, however, is not the largest in the sheriff’s race, as Danny Ferrell reported taking in $6,685 during the same period. He had six different contributors, the lion’s share coming from the WARN Pac of Antioch, which gave him $5,000. He has spent $2,273 thus far, with $1,600 of that amount being spent for signs.
The amounts reported by the candidates were specifically spent and accumulated between Jan. 16 and March 31. However, that number does not totally indicate how much the candidates have sent and took in as further disclosures will be forthcoming on future campaign finance reports.
The breakdown of spending in the other races will be published at a later date.