Several blistering questions concerning an independently published salary survey have been raised, leading to broader questions about how well information gathered in committees is disseminated and consumed by the commission as a whole.
As the County Commission meeting was gearing up Tuesday, June 28, County Trustee John Marchesoni and Register of Deeds Donna Toney addressed the commission during the public comments portion of the meeting to offer one final plea to the commission for additional employee compensation. The budget recommendation that emerged from the Budget and Finance Committee included a 5% raise for employees and included a small bump to offset increases in insurance premiums.
Toney’s bombshell question concerned a 2021 Public Sector Salary Survey that compares municipalities pay by population. The survey is detailed down to listing employees’ individual salaries.
Toney had obtained a copy of the report that she said had been in the hands of Budget and Finance, yet when she asked the commission if they had a copy of the document, many members voiced surprise and indicated that they did not.
“Did you order it?” Toney directed at the Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan, then repeated to Mayor Gary Cordell.
“That came from our personnel department … no it came in a study. She found out about the study and requested a copy of it,” Cordell said. “We participated in the study.”
Toney further directed, “The thing I want to know is why you did not give us a copy?”
Toney, along with the other departments, worked on and submitted budgets. Several, including Toney, spent time making calls to local governments comparable to Coffee County, in a sense retracing the efforts of the survey.
“We were working on our budget, and you were working on the budget for the county. We needed this,” Toney said.
Cordell said, “We did get out a copy. Heather (Shelton, Payroll and Benefits Coordinator) prepared a copy to be sent to a service where she put, as it relates to Coffee County, the positions and we, she made a copy of that study and we did send that to Budget and Finance.”
“—But not to us, the county officials to help us be sharing this information?” Toney said.
Toney declined to say how she obtained a copy of the document, but also noted that some of the figures were not accurate.
“I gave you all a really good study, and nobody has used it. Nobody’s paid any attention to it. I put it in a spreadsheet. I went through a lot of time on the phone and so did those five counties that I called and interrupted their day to give them a list of what I wanted them to collect for you all,” she said.
“That you all requested of us, I think it was in 2018. It was very time consuming and it was very accurate,” Toney said.
“I’m under oath and I take it very seriously,” Toney continued, nearing her three minute warning by the mayor.
“What was strange about that, and now it’s even way above it. I did five counties and no one came near the production we were doing,” Toney said.
“They all had more employees and were making better pay,” she said.
Toney warned the commission, “There are times you don’t know what is said in committee meetings.”
The survey as described to the Times, showed that Coffee County employees are in the small county category. Coffee would be on the high end of the small county population-wise, while the volume of work many offices sees is higher than counties of larger size.
She said that during Budget and Finance meetings, a salary survey would be brought up. She assumed it was the one from 2018, yet an unspecified source told her about the survey. Toney said she asked around and found that the state didn’t have one. This is a privately commissioned report.
Toney speculates that the reason it was not “shared was it reflects very low categories for our county employees.”
“I have my people (listed) just above low-to low medium. They’ve ranked my people at medium,” Toney said, adding that the counties sourced were different between studies.
Toney told the Times that her intent is to speak for the county employees who can’t speak for themselves.
“I expect our county employees which are in my office staff, along with every other county employee, to be fairly treated just as they have done and voted on with county approval for the county school system,” she said.
Toney said that Coffee Schools distributed three premium payments (COVID bonuses) and a 10% raise.
“That’s what I expect and am drawing attention to,” she said.
Cordell told the Times in an email,
“In October of 2021 our Personnel & Benefits coordinator was invited to participate in the Public Sector Tennessee Salary Survey. Heather (Shelton), Personnel & Benefits Coordinator, did participate in hope this would be the first step to helping with the new salary plan that was requested by the Budget & Finance Committee for myself and Heather to start working on.”
Cordell said that the results were sent to her in February of 2022 and Shelton created a spreadsheet with the salary information of sister counties compared to Coffee County employees’ salaries.
“This information was then sent to all members of the Budget & Finance Committee for review but was not discussed in the meeting of the committee. This was a free survey, no cost to the County.”
Bryan told the Times in an email, that the “need to have equality and fairness in pay for county employees is important to everyone. Various data and information from different studies are available for use in development of an equitable employee compensation structure that is adapted to specific needs and is fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Coffee County.”
He said that Coffee County needs its own pay scale.
“We share some common traits with other counties which should be considered, but Coffee County is different in many ways also. A compensation system and structure should be designed for Coffee County, not to copy another county or private entity. Much work and time will be required. A special committee of objective and unbiased members willing to invest the needed time would probably be an option to consider.” Recommendations, like those from all committees, could then be considered by other appropriate committees and the county legislative body who would have final approval. Working together and respecting others and their viewpoints provides our county and leadership an opportunity to address this issue," Bryan said.
According to a letter from Shelton to the mayor and Budget and Finance dated March 25, 2022, Shelton describes the survey that she participated in as a “State of Tennessee Salary Survey in the fall of 2021 with Burris, Thompson & Associates…that had 41 of Coffee County ‘sister’ counties participat(ing).”
The letter describes her using the data in a spreadsheet.
In fall of 2021 Burris, Thompson & Associates eyed a Compensation and Performance Management Study for the city of McMinnville for $31,820.