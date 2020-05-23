TOP Rehab will offer several summer programs for children, beginning June 1. TOP Rehab has clinics in Manchester and Tullahoma. These summer activities will be held at the Tullahoma office.
Breakfast Club (Speech/Occupational Therapy)
This program is for picky eaters, and it is set for 31, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1-July. Groups will be led by occupational therapy and speech therapy staff.
The Breakfast Club aims to improve food intake in a peer-based environment for picky eaters, decreased food intake, or those who have sensory food issues, said Ashley McMurtry, physical therapist.
Participants can expect “a weekly routine to decrease anxiety with sensory and oral motor components included, as well as fun sensory edible activity included weekly,” McMurtry said.
The activities are for children ages 4 and up and come at a price of $200.
Warrior Camp (Physical Therapy)
Warrior Camp provides opportunities for sports activities. Set for 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, June 1-July 31, the program offers “introductory skills, including speed and agility, baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gross motor skill development, yoga, and rock climbing,” McMurtry said.
Participants can expect “a fun-filled, physical learning environment,” she added.
Warrior Camp is for children ages 4 and up and it costs $200.
“It provides children with opportunities to be introduced to multiple sports and activities that they may not have the resources or access to participate in otherwise.”
Kindergarten Readiness (Occupational Therapy)
To prepare children for school, TOP Rehab will launch Kindergarten Readiness, June 1- July 31
Activities will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
It will be covering fine motor skills, gross motor skills, letter and number identification, body part identification, shapes and colors, self-help skills, attention to task, sensory processing, and social and emotional development, said McMurtry.
“Each week will have a theme focusing on specific skills in a fun learning environment,” she said. “It is for children planning to enter kindergarten in the fall.”
Enrolling in Kindergarten Readiness is $200.
McMurtry encouraged parents “who are concerned about their child’s skill level prior to entering kindergarten, such as those who were unable to receive formal pre-school education,” to take advantage of the classes.
“These programs are for those who may have weakness in one or more areas to ensure an easy and stress-free transition into kindergarten,” she said.
Social Skills (Speech Therapy)
This program is offered June 1-July 31.
Activities are set for 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday.
“The program offers enhancing vocabulary, auditory comprehension, following directions, and answering questions while strengthening social skills with peers,” said Julie Sanders, occupational therapist assistant. “Social skills will be targeted in a peer-based environment, including turn taking and topic maintenance. Each week will have a separate theme-based curriculum.
The program is for children ages 4 and up, and costs $200.
Sanders encouraged locals to take advantage of the program, which “improves appropriate social interaction in a group-based setting with direction by a speech therapist.”
For more information, call 931-455-5189.