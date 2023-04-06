Tullahoma was spared Mother Nature’s fury during a second tornado outbreak in as many weeks this past Saturday. However, towns to the near north and near south of T-Town were not so fortunate as massive pre-dawn tornados struck in Rutherford and Lincoln counties, in some cases nearly wiping towns off the map.

A particularly dangerous tornado warning was given just before 2 a.m. Saturday as the high EF-2 twister sat down in the Chapel Hill area of Marshall County and then began its 16-mile run into the Readyville area of Rutherford County due north of Coffee County. The storms trekked toward Woodbury before lifting in time to miss the city. However, the tornado caused near-complete destruction to the small hamlet of Readyville located just six miles south of Murfreesboro.

