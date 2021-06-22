The Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion wants to help answer community members’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution among communities of color at a special town hall meeting set for 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 26.
Four officials with Vanderbilt University Medical Center will be on hand to answer questions from the community on the vaccines available for COVID-19, as well as addressing the disparities in the distribution of the vaccines and how to overcome them.
Dr. David Aronoff is the director of the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt. He has been highly involved in the diagnosis and clinical care of COVID-19 patients. Dr. Ana Nobis is a faculty member at the VUMC Department of Medicine and is also certified in global health. Dr. Brian Marshall is the senior program manager of the Office of Health Equity at Vanderbilt. Rounding out the panel is Kristy Sinkfield, the director of Vanderbilt’s Strategy and Innovation office.
In addition to the Vanderbilt experts, local officials with knowledge about the situation in the local area will also be on hand to answer questions on the smaller scale.
The event is the first official event put on by the Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion. Co-Chairs for the Council are Robin Keel and Susan Carr. The Rev. Elmore Torbert is Vice Chair; Tisha Fritz is Secretary; Treasurer is Sara Fitzgerald; and Trinity Carpenter is Youth Representative.
The group is currently in the process of establishing itself as a state-approved nonprofit organization. Anyone interested in becoming a part of the Council is asked to send a Facebook message at the Community Countil for Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page at facebook.com/diversitytullahoma.