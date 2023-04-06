Arrest graphic

A Tracy City man has been hit with stalking a woman by secretly planting a tracking device on her vehicle, a device which the Decherd woman found and reported to police.

Aaron Hunter Anderson, 27, has been charged with stalking and electronic tracking of a motor vehicle after Decherd Police investigated the mysterious device which the woman said she located on her car. The device ended up being a Global Positioning System (GPS) which means the movement and location of the vehicle could be monitored remotely over the internet by the person who planted the device.