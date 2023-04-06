A Tracy City man has been hit with stalking a woman by secretly planting a tracking device on her vehicle, a device which the Decherd woman found and reported to police.
Aaron Hunter Anderson, 27, has been charged with stalking and electronic tracking of a motor vehicle after Decherd Police investigated the mysterious device which the woman said she located on her car. The device ended up being a Global Positioning System (GPS) which means the movement and location of the vehicle could be monitored remotely over the internet by the person who planted the device.
In addition to the tracker, the woman told police someone had marked her vehicle with green paint in several areas.
After the device was removed from her bumper, Decherd Police began a cyber investigation into how the tracker found its way onto the woman’s vehicle. The investigation included contacting Google for information on who was using the device. That investigation led to Anderson’s arrest.
The reason for the secret tracking and what, if any connection, Anderson had to the victim, has not been revealed by authorities.
While electronic trackers and low-jack devices are legal in Tennessee, they can only be used with the knowledge of the owner or lean-holder of the vehicle or by court order for investigatory purposes. It is not believed any of the above applied in the Decherd case.