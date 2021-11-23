Manchester was stuck in gridlock reminiscent of the opening days of Bonnaroo this past week after a McMinnville woman struck a Peterbilt on Interstate 24 while trying to merge into the fast lane.
According to the highway patrol, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at around 6 a.m. the woman, Roxanne Batey, 60, was entering the interstate at the exit 111 ramp and was merging onto I-24 eastbound. The vehicle was attempting to merge into the fast lane when it struck the 2020 tractor trailer in the front right side, the semi driven by Mark Hawkins, 44, of Jasper, Fla. The tractor trailer then left the roadway and ran into the median, lost control and overturned before coming to a rest on its side near eastbound mile-marker 112.
The crash caused drivers on the interstate to reroute towards Manchester, which, along with school zones and construction, resulted in a perfect story, prompting a traffic jam at the Highway 55/41 intersection. Interstate traffic was backed up for several miles eastbound until cleanup was complete by Thursday afternoon while traffic was snarled on surface streets in Manchester by detouring motorists.
Both drivers were injured but Hawkins did not require medical transportation. No charges were issued at the scene.