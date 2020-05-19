Sentences were handed down this past week in General Sessions Court as the county’s court opened its doors on a limited basis on the state’s opening phase of a return to normalcy in the court system.
Included in court action:
Matthew Clowers was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for possession of meth.
Brandon Lee Griffith was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for simple possession of drugs.
William Knobloch must pay $500 plus costs for youth in possession of tobacco products.
Billy Ray Hunt was directed to serve six months of an 11-29 sentence for assault.
William Matthew Besheres was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Donald S. Caulkins was given an 11-29 sentence but released on time served and must pay $500 plus costs for DUI.
Cara Jenkins must pay $10 plus costs for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.
Paula Hale must pay $10 plus costs for driving without a license.
Jacob Galindo-Fuentes must pay $35 plus costs for driving without a license and violation of the financial responsibility law.