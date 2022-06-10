A drunk driving stop by police may have saved a man’s life after a passenger inside the car was found overdosing on heroin and given emergency dose of NARCAN.
The driver in the case, Derrick M. Menzies, is charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license while his passenger, Justin Reed has drug charges pending after heroin, allegedly belonging to him, was found in the vehicle.
Police pulled Menzies over after he was seen “riding the centerline” and driving with a malfunctioning taillight. Once stopped on Jackson Street, the driver reportedly made a comment about his passenger, telling police “he’s asleep, I ain’t even going to lie to you” even as they smelled marijuana in the vehicle.
“I was concerned because it seemed there may be something wrong with Mr. Reed,” the officer wrote in the report, noting it appeared the passenger was having a hard time breathing. Police also found an uncapped needle on the passenger’s lap, suggesting he had ingested some kind of drug. Two doses of the opiate overdose drug NARCAN were given to Reed at that point.
Police ended up leveling drunk driving charges against Menzies for being impaired on marijuana. The driver reportedly told lawmen that he had seen Reed inject himself with a drug about 20 minutes earlier.
A subsequent search of the vehicle netted 12 grams of heroin laced with Fentanyl. Reed reportedly claimed ownership of the illegal drugs once he was able to communicate.