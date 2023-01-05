2A - FC trane present.jpg

The Franklin County School System is on target to save about $5 million in energy costs in a 14-year period by following through with the Trane Technologies Inc. energy conservation and infrastructure improvement program’s objectives.

Randy Mauldin, representing Trane’s business development/energy savings solutions, told the School Board at its Dec. 12 meeting that an investment-grade audit on the system’s 11 school campuses and three support buildings has revealed where energy saving upgrades could be made that would yield the potential $5 million financial savings. He added that the improvements through the Trane program fall in line with the State of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative.