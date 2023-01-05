The Franklin County School System is on target to save about $5 million in energy costs in a 14-year period by following through with the Trane Technologies Inc. energy conservation and infrastructure improvement program’s objectives.
Randy Mauldin, representing Trane’s business development/energy savings solutions, told the School Board at its Dec. 12 meeting that an investment-grade audit on the system’s 11 school campuses and three support buildings has revealed where energy saving upgrades could be made that would yield the potential $5 million financial savings. He added that the improvements through the Trane program fall in line with the State of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative.
Mauldin said the total audit identified about $30 million in needs and energy saving opportunities over the next 10 years, but the list has been streamlined to total $9.74 million which includes more immediate lighting, centralized control, electrical, mechanical, water conservation, weatherization and renewable technology upgrades.
The School Board accepted the audit report and agreed to forward it to the County Commission’s Finance Committee for further review.
The audit revealed that the system’s projected energy costs without the upgrades exceed Trane’s goals by 17.5 percent.
The audit said that dated interior and exterior lights overuse energy and produce substandard light levels.
Some heating and air conditioning systems have outlived their expected useful lives by five to 20 years, according to the audit report.
The audit also lists less-than-optimal fresh air and ventilation conditions that need to be addressed.
It identified a lack of centralized building control capability, contributing to less than desirable comfort levels, high energy costs and extra work for maintenance personnel. In essence, the buildings are on all the time and wouldn’t need to be if the necessary improvements were made.
Buildings were identified with roof and structural issues, weatherization issues and outdated plumbing technology that wastes water.
“The result of the investment grade audit is a program that addresses significant utility consuming infrastructure within the Franklin County Schools facilities and helps pay for these upgrades with utility and operational savings,” the audit report says. “This will help fund $9.74 million in real property improvements, ongoing measurement and verification services and the cost of the debt service while maintaining positive cash flow throughout the term.”
The School System has agreed through the partnership to pay $350,000 per year for 10 years to make efficient heating, air conditioning and lighting upgrades at the system’s schools to capitalize on large-scale energy savings. The School System spends about $1.5 million annually on those energy costs, and the improvements are estimated to amortize the $350,000 initially budgeted toward the partnership.
County government and the School System had been looking at ways to save on energy costs by developing a unified plan to address the issue and entered into the partnership with Trane in 2021.
Mauldin had said Trane has an extensive track record with other school systems through updating lighting and converting to new energy-saving technology. He added that the improvement process involves using automated control systems, targeting heating and air conditioning unit replacement with more efficient units over time, better sealing windows and doors, installing improved plumbing fixtures and capitalizing on solar-energy options.
Mauldin also said the improvements would more than amortize their cost and Trane’s fees to implement and manage them.
He added that Trane would guarantee a set savings, and if the figure isn’t met, the School System would be reimbursed for the difference.
Mauldin had said Trane is the largest company at what it does and is the industry leader in the field. He added that Trane manufactures the products it offers and can sell and install them at a reduced cost.
Mauldin had said Trane has generated savings for other school systems and government operations and would do the same for Franklin County.