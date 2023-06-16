Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Dr. Chris Treadway will take over as the new Tullahoma Virtual Academy Director for the 2023-24 school year.
“I’m somebody who enjoys new challenges and loves to continue learning, so this is really exciting,” Treadway said. “I’ve been blessed to have spent the last seven years learning under Dr. David Snowden at Franklin Special School District. He’s a wonderful man and a wonderful leader. I also have a tremendous amount of respect for TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens and have learned a lot from her over the years. It’s exciting to get to do something new that I haven’t done before, get to know new people, and help ensure successful outcomes. I look forward to this opportunity.”
Before coming to Tullahoma, Treadway spent the last seven years as principal at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin. Prior to that, Treadway spent the majority of his teaching career in Rutherford County, first serving as a seventh-grade science teacher at both Cedar Grove and Blackman middle schools. He also served as head coach of the Blackman Middle School baseball team and later took over as Blackman High School’s head coach. In 2008, Treadway became assistant principal at Rockvale Middle School before moving to the principal position in 2011. He graduated from MTSU with his Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees before attaining his Doctorate of Education from the University of the Cumberlands.
Though he is an outsider, Treadway does have a connection to Tullahoma City Schools. As a student at MTSU, one of his professors was Dr. Catherine Stephens, who is now the TCS Director of Schools. The two also worked together at Franklin Special School District before Stephens departed for Tullahoma in 2020.
“I have known Dr. Treadway for years, and I am beyond thrilled to welcome him to Tullahoma City Schools,” Stephens said. “When I taught Chris at MTSU, he was a member of the Blue Raider baseball team, and even then, it was clear that he possessed a team-first mentality, which is a needed mindset in education. Having worked with him in the past, I know his focus on students and ensuring their needs are met, and they’re encouraged to excel in all areas. As a down-to-earth and friendly person, he will easily build relationships with staff and students to facilitate success for all. We look forward to him joining the TCS family as he serves as the newest Director for Tullahoma Virtual Academy.”