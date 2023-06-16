Dr. Chris Treadway

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Dr. Chris Treadway will take over as the new Tullahoma Virtual Academy Director for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m somebody who enjoys new challenges and loves to continue learning, so this is really exciting,” Treadway said. “I’ve been blessed to have spent the last seven years learning under Dr. David Snowden at Franklin Special School District. He’s a wonderful man and a wonderful leader. I also have a tremendous amount of respect for TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens and have learned a lot from her over the years. It’s exciting to get to do something new that I haven’t done before, get to know new people, and help ensure successful outcomes. I look forward to this opportunity.”

