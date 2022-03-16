The city of Tullahoma has once again been designated as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, officials said.
According to Parks and Recreation Forester and Program Manager Lyle Russell, this is the 25th consecutive year the city has been awarded the Tree City USA designation. Additionally, he said, the city qualified for an additional Growth Award, something not earned by the city since 2003.
“To earn the growth award, we qualified by an increased 2021 Forestry budget, performing a tree canopy survey of over 1,000 data points within the city, providing a public tree canopy report to the public, grant applications relating to forestry and forestry education programs for children,” Russell told The News.
Per the Arbor Day Foundation, only a “small percentage” of Tree City USA participants ultimately earn the Growth Award honor, due to a continued dedication towards building a sustainable community.
“A Growth Award is bestowed to a community alongside their Tree City USA recognition for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care,” the foundation said.
The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term, such as building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work and building the community framework.
“Tree City USA communities can experience the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Tullahoma are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees and the community plants and cares for.”
With the additional recognition of the Growth Award, Tullahoma has demonstrated its expediency towards building framework for sustainable urban forest management, the foundation said. Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which reduces general energy costs and helps with the overall cooling of the city as well. In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees, as they increase property values between 7 and 20%. Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.
In a letter from the foundation sent to Mayor Ray Knowis, the Arbor Day Foundation said Tullahoma displayed to other communities around the nation its dedication to combating issues such as air and water quality by its care and cultivation of trees.
“Over the last few years, it has become increasingly clear of the value and importance that trees hold for our future,” Lambe said. “Cities and towns across the globe are facing challenges when it comes to air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being and energy use. Tullahoma shows its residents and peers that they are forward-thinking and eager to combat these issues. By showing your dedication to urban forestry, you demonstrate a commitment to a brighter, greener future.”
Russell told The News he and the city are grateful to the Arbor Day Foundation for the recognition and gave a sneak peek at some of the upcoming initiatives of the parks and recreation department and tree board.
“The city of Tullahoma is grateful for the recognition of our efforts to preserve our urban canopy,” he said. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to educate and serve our citizens about our trees. They are our most precious resource.
“This spring, we are replacing some downtown trees with some new varieties more hearty to the stresses of urban plantings. We also have 11 new memorial trees going in the ground this next month, as well as 55 new trees at Johnson Lane Recreation Area and upgrading our arboretum to level III, which will total over 90 individual species of trees right here in Tullahoma.”