The Tribute Train will roll on in the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month as Tullahoma City Schools will hold its third annual Veterans Day Tribute Train.
The school district is inviting all veterans to participate in the tribute train that will caravan to all seven TCS schools as a way to celebrate and thank them for their services.
Those wanting to participate are asked to meet at Tullahoma High School by 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. From there, the tribute train will depart and make its way to Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, West Middle School, Bel-Aire Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, East Middle School and East Lincoln Elementary School before ending at South Jackson Civic Center for the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. During each school stop, students, faculty and staff at each school will greet the tribute train with American flags, homemade signs of encouragement and thanks for the veterans and their service to the country.
The first tribute train was held in 2020 after the faculty members of Jack T. Farrar Elementary School came up with the idea of having a parade as a way to make up for not being able to have its typical patriotic programs during the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t long before it was decided that the parade would be district-wide.