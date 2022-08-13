Trinity Care Center

The Trinity Care Center provided adult day care services to the Tullahoma area for over 30 years.

 Photo by Duane Sherrill

Trinity Care Center has shut its doors amid financial concerns after serving the community for over 30 years.

A nonprofit organization, Trinity Care Center was the only adult day care center in the area licensed by the state. The center provided services to adults 18 and older who cannot stay home by themselves, offering a home-like atmosphere. The center also provided a respite for their caregivers.