Trinity Care Center has shut its doors amid financial concerns after serving the community for over 30 years.
A nonprofit organization, Trinity Care Center was the only adult day care center in the area licensed by the state. The center provided services to adults 18 and older who cannot stay home by themselves, offering a home-like atmosphere. The center also provided a respite for their caregivers.
Trinity Lutheran Church launched the program over 30 years ago, with the help of volunteers from the community. The location of the center came after Henry and Myrtle Burchett built a house at 708 1st Ave. Later, their heirs donated the house to the church and church members remodeled the house, making the door frames wider and building the ramps to make it handicap accessible.
Christine Steverson, President of the Board for Trinity Care Center, said it was with much sadness that it was decided to close the center, given she has been the beneficiary of their services herself.
“I have been on the Board for a couple of years and feel like we have fought hard to keep the doors open,” she said of the closure. “I took the position with every intention of helping keep the Center open and thriving.”
She noted she tried different marketing strategies in hopes of being able to keep the doors open but try as they might, they could not increase interest in helping financially support the center.
“This was really heart breaking for me,” she said, noting she had a family member who was able to benefit from the services offered by the center. “I am devastated at the thought that people in our community will not have the respite care that the center can offer. For caregivers in burnout mode it is a perfect thing at a low cost.”
The closure came as there were one or two clients regularly using the facility. However, it was pointed out the number had already dropped to lower levels pre-pandemic. “There is only one person coming full time and one just a couple days a week. Is one person worth the effort, absolutely, but it would require staff to work for no pay and not enough funds to pay the necessary bills. That does not meet state requirements. It is truly a sad day but I think after talking with the Pastor for the Church, the property will be a benefit to the community, just in another way. I think we gave it a good try and the Board voted unanimously to close.”
While Steverson said there was no option but to close the doors, one family who was using the center for respite services wishes there was another way.
“Our mother needs a place to go daily for social interaction outside of our home,” Jane and Arnot Geary wrote in a letter to the board, urging them to keep the doors open. “She looks forward to going every day and we notice a decline in her mental well-being when center is closed for several days and she isn’t able to go. We also find TCC a necessity as it is a safe place for her to be while we are working.”
They noted they hope there will be at least one more effort to continue the services the center has offered for three decades.
“In our opinion, what your board should be focused on is a marketing/outreach campaign to inform the community about TCC and find those people who need this service,” the Gearys wrote. “An appeals campaign to the community to “Save Trinity Care Center – an institution that has served this community for 33 years” would also be a great idea to raise the funds to keep TCC afloat until the marketing/outreach campaign bears fruit. We NEED Trinity Care Center to stay open – not just for our family, but also for all those with future needs.”
Board member R. Alan Harris Sr. worries that even if funds can be raised to temporarily extend the life of the Center that financial woes will again appear.
“I know from my brief history the organization was in serious financial distress the day I agreed to serve on the Board,” he said. “In essence, our fundraising efforts were directed at paying the salary of one full time and one part-time employee, plus licensing, insurance, utilities, bookkeeping, and maintenance/upkeep of the center.”