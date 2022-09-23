At the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 11 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-24 in Coffee County. At some point during that stop, the vehicle drove off. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car. Spike strips were put down to stop the suspect vehicle. Initial information from the scene indicates that when the vehicle did stop, the driver got out and fired a weapon, striking a THP trooper. Troopers returned fire, striking the subject. The trooper was transported to a Nashville hospital and the subject to a Chattanooga hospital, where each is being treated for injuries.