The numbers are in, and early voting totals are sailing past previous election years, according to election officials.
On just the first day of early voting for the 2020 presidential election, more than 2,000 Coffee Countians had cast their ballots, according to Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar.
This figure is nearly double the number of votes cast on the first day of the 2016 presidential election, he said. The total for the first day of early voting in that election was 1,044.He told The News the total number of in-person and absentee ballots for the first day of early voting for this election was 2,060. A line almost to the road outside of C.D. Stamps Community Center could be seen just before the polls opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Scores of people came out to the city’s early voting location to cast their ballot that day. Election officials told The News there had barely been time to eat lunch, the polls were so full.*includes in-person and absentee
Coffee County’s first day of early voting follows a statewide trend, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
According to Hargett, a “record-breaking” 273,325 people cast their ballot by voting early or absentee by mail.
Statewide, the total was a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012.
“I’m excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” Hargett said. “We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016.”
“Early voting for the November 2020 election is off to a great start,” Farrar told The News. “While we have had lines, talking with many of the voters, overall they are excited to get out and vote, and they have been very complimentary of the workers and the setup at both locations.”
Early voting can be done at either C.D. Stamps in Tullahoma or the Coffee County Election Commission office in Manchester. Registered voters tend to visit the location closer to where they live, but their vote can be counted at either location.
Farrar thanked all his election officials for stepping up to the challenge of holding an election during the ongoing pandemic.
“Voting in this pandemic has been a challenge for everyone,” he said. “I would like to thank all the office staff, early voting officials for the hard work and long hours they put in and to the voters for being very understanding of the wait times.”
Social distancing is encouraged at both early voting locations in the county. In order to accommodate social distancing guidelines set by the CDC, voting machines have been moved to larger locations inside each polling place.
At C.D. Stamps, the voting machines are set up in the gymnasium. Pre-pandemic, the machines would be set up in a conference room inside the facility. Over in Manchester, the voting machines have been moved from a smaller room adjacent to the election commission office to the room where the full county commission meets.
Farrer said he hopes each Coffee County voter feels safe in the polls when they go to vote.
“I want each and every Coffee County voter to feel that we have done everything we can to provide a safe and efficient system for them to cast their vote,” he said.
Early voting in Tennessee will continue through Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3.