Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni and Register of Deeds Donna Toney went before the full county commission during the June meeting to once again ask for pay increases for their employees.
For the most part, much of what they said appeared to fall on deaf ears.
During the meeting, a preliminary 2022-2023 budget was presented and discussed, but more changes will be made before final approval vote is called on June 28.
Marchesoni told commissioners that any business rewards its employees for a job well done. He noted that the trustee has collected county property taxes, provided the necessary reports and provided the tax funds on time and in order to the budget and finance office.
“It’s been mentioned in Budget and Finance (Committee) meetings that revenues have far exceeded our projections. In the business world, performance and productivity are rewarded with incentives, annual bonus for exceeding productivity,” Marchesoni said.
“I ask as an employer, have we provided those incentives? The employees of the Trustee’s office have proven performance and excellent productivity. These employees need to be compensated for their performance.” he said.
Marchesoni asked for the 7% pay increase that only covers the inflation increase through February. He pushed for an additional bump to 10% to cover the spike in consumer price index.
Toney said presenting to the Budget and Finance Committee has not been a rewarding experience.
“The budget director has constantly spoken how our reviews have exceeded projections, our Trustee has just provided you with actual figures,” Toney began.
“Attending Budget and Finance meetings has allowed me to witness the chairman’s (Bobby Bryan) determination to disallow our county employees’ fair compensation,” Toney said.
Adjacent counties, Toney said, have given pay increases, most giving 10%, and at least one COVID relief act funded bonus.
Toney stressed that the “train never stopped” during the pandemic.
“The Coffee County budget cannot balance the budget on the backs of the employees any longer. It is with great hope that our 2023 budget is approved with a fair proposed salary request for our county employees for every department,” she said.
Bryan said at the June 14 Commission Meeting that the budget proposal was a deficit budget of $1.2 million.
“The trend of deficit budgets will be the trend of property tax increases,” he said.
Budget and Finance Committee member Lynn Sebourn called employee pay a major issue over the last few years.
He said that there is no standard by CTAS on how to do raises. He noted that there is a new state public sector salary survey that shows that communities similar in size with Coffee County have, across the board, on average better paid employees.
“If we got everyone to the median now, it would be the median in the small (community) category. We tend to be toward the large size of the small category. We’d be caught up as of last year,” Sebourn said.
“The way we got into this situation to begin with is by not giving raises to begin with for extended periods of time,” he said.
“We have run a million-dollar deficit ever since I’ve been on this committee and we never seem to be getting any worse on our fund balance...,” he said.
Addressing the requests by departments for raises, Sebourn ask that the commission remember the employees.
“We’ve had some impassioned department heads come to us and make arguments with us. And that can be frustrating sometimes. But I encourage that regardless of whether you’re frustrated with a department head, what we’re really talking about is salaries for their employees. Let’s do what we can for them,” he said.
Budget and Finance committee member David Orrick called deciding raises the job of a different committee.
“It has been a chore, over the last few years with Budget and Finance committee and the budgets and raises. Since I’ve been on this commission, this commission the last four years especially has really done a good job at looking at Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department,” he said.
“When it comes to raises, people are very passionate, and I understand that. But we also last year, when we decided to dissolve the step-in grade there were several of the commissioners that thought OK now something is going to happen,” he said.
“Once again this year it’s up to Budget and Finance Committee to see if it seems appropriate to give a percentage raise,” he said.
Orrick said he hopes that the next mayor and commission can standardize a plan to decide pay increases.
“I honestly feel that it is not the Budget and Finance Committee’s sole purpose to approve raises for employees. They are to support the budget and fix the budget. That is the leadership within the county government the department heads, elected official or the mayor, let them figure out how they can justify raises for their employees,” Orrick said.
“Don’t push it off on Budget and Finance Committee year after year. It really causes a lot of difficulty, a lot of frustration and impedes the progression of getting the budgets reviewed and approved,” he said.
The final version of the budget will come before the commission this evening for its June 28 full commission meeting.