Naomi Judd was a lifetime advocate for mental health, sharing her story often through her writing and numerous speaking engagements over the years. Her courage to share her lived experience with mental health has inspired many across Tennessee and beyond, making her loss felt deeply by so many.
Judd supported numerous Tennessee-based mental health agencies and partners of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN), including NAMI Tennessee and Mental Health America of the Mid-South. Her impact on peers to reach out and seek help cannot be measured and we are all grateful for the time she gave to save lives in a state that owes her and her family so much.
In a statement by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, Judd passed away Saturday, April 30, just before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame that Sunday.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement read. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Judd’s husband of 32 years Larry Strickland also released a statement saying the family has requested privacy and no additional information will be released.
Ashley later confirmed her mother died by suicide.
If you need help finding resources and support in Tennessee, call the TN Statewide Crisis Line at 1-855-274-7471 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); you can also text “TN” to 741-741 for immediate, free, and confidential help.
You can also call the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Helpline at 800-560-5767 or email oca.tdmhsas@tn.gov. You can also click the link below for additional resources and links for mental health support in Tennessee: https://www.tn.gov/health/health-programareas/fhw/vipp/suicide-prevention.html.
TSPN’s Executive Director, Misty Leitsch, highlighted the importance of utilizing resources during this time.
“There are resources specific for those that have lost loved ones,” Leitsch said. “Please take advantage of them across our state.”
Find these resources and more by visiting tspn.org/resources/suicide-loss/. For more information about TSPN, visit tspn.org.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is the statewide grassroots public-private organization working to reduce the number of Tennesseans lost to suicide. TSPM pursue its goal of suicide prevention awareness by providing trainings, presentations, resources, literature and awareness events across the state at no cost.