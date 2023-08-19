Motlow and Tech.jpg

President Dr. Michael Torrence and President Philip Oldham sign the transfer agreement to give Motlow’s engineering students a smooth transition from one institution to another.

 Photo provided

Motlow State Community College recently visited Tennessee Tech University to sign an articulation agreement to benefit Motlow’s Engineering students.

Tennessee Technological University President Philip Oldham along with TTU faculty and staff met with Motlow’s President Dr. Michael Torrence and Executive Administrator Alissa Roebuck to sign the agreement. The document ensures that students who are pursuing Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering with a concentration in Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Mechatronics have a seamless transition to a four-year degree program at TTU.