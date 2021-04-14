Virtual counseling services at Tullahoma High School will be getting a boost, thanks to Tullahoma Utilities Authority and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
TUA and TVA presented a check worth $5,000 to THS administration officials as the recipients of a TVA STEM Classroom Grant. The grant was officially presented to THS Principal Jason Quick and THS school counselor Jessie Kinsey with the THS Reach Out Program.
The TVA STEM Classroom Grant Program, sponsored by the TVA in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated – a TVA retiree organizations – and local power companies, is designed to fund STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools in the TVA service area.
Thus far in the 2020-2021 school year, TVA and its partners have awarded $800,000 in STEM grants to 197 schools in the TVA service territory. Tullahoma High School competed among more than 600 applications requesting award funding up to $5,000; preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving.
The virtual and social distancing environment has posed new challenges, one being the ability to have in-person student counseling, according to officials. Kinsey said the grant money will be used to purchase iPads for the THS counselors and administrative assistant to promote virtual counseling among THS students. School counselors can assist students with academic and career development, as well as social and emotional issues. The new resource will allow counselors to check in on students and remind them they can seek assistance from their counselors, who are available and ready to help as needed.