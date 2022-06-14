Tullahoma Utilities Authority has approved plans to operate on a $49 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget covers all of the utility authority’s four departments, which include electric, water, sewer and fiber – the in-house term for the LightTube telephone, cable television and internet service.
At its May 24 meeting, the TUA Board of Directors unanimously approved a $49,708,264 operating budget for FY23. According to the budget documents, TUA anticipates expenses totaling $48,521,009 along with the $49,708,264 in revenue. The difference between the budgets is just under half a million dollars, at $1,187,255.
The largest component of the budget is the electric budget, which makes up about 66% of the budget. The remaining 44% come from the water, sewer and fiber departments, where those departments anticipate $5,437,464, $4,779,700 and $6,683,500 in revenue, respectively.
The budget includes equipment purchases for the electric, water and sewer department, as well as maintenance, supplies, education-training, capital projects and employee payroll and benefits.