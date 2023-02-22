2A - TUA logo.jpg

The Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) Board of Directors gave its approval of the purchase of an outage management system with Milsoft Solutions.

Prior to its meeting on Jan. 24, the TUA board held a study session about Milsoft Solution’s Dispatch Outage Management System with a presentation led by TUA’s Allen Potter. In the presentation he went over with the board how TUA currently handles a system-wide outage event, where every dispatcher logs every call, name, address and so on through a chat system. He said in the first few calls the crews are out while the engineering department will start grouping all the calls and outages by the location of the electric device to create a picture of how many customers are experiencing outages so they know where they need to send to the crews out to next.

Recommended for you