The Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors recently approved a change in policy to allow customers to have one late payment and still be eligible to get their deposit back.

The issue of Policy G-006 came up in its March meeting where a customer was given a chance to speak to them on the matter. TUA customer Stephanie Pecoraro told the board she missed to pay her bill before her family’s vacation, which she acknowledged that she did forget and paid it plus the late fees. She said because of this late payment she is out of receiving her deposit back due the policy of in order for customers to have their deposits applied to their account they have to make on time consecutive payments for 24-months. Pecoraro said while she was blessed to be okay without getting her deposit back, there were other customers who would need their deposit back if they inadvertently missed one payment.

