Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has earned the 2021 Community Service Award from the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA). This award is given to a utility whose activities within the community help to improve the social, cultural, educational or economic environment of the community.
The award recognizes TUA for its service and long-term commitment to the citizens of Tullahoma through both corporate and employee-driven programs.
Through a partnership with Good Samaritan, TUA helps low-income customers pay seasonally challenging utility bills; and, with funds collected from utility customers who allow their bills to be rounded to the nearest dollar, TUA makes monthly donations to Good Samaritan and the Henry Center. In its first year of annual allocations, TUA’s Round Up program donated $30,000 to six area nonprofits: Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Trinity Care Center and Tullahoma Day Care.
In the last year, TUA employees donated $4,900 to United Way through a payroll partnership that has generated $70,000 for the nonprofit since 2007. TUA also offers its employees the opportunity to donate blood to the regional blood center Blood Assurance through regular on-site donation drives. Employees are further given the opportunity for community involvement through several TUA-hosted events and through participation in TUA-sponsored events, such as the Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration.
Through its fiber department, LightTube, TUA offers high-speed gigabit internet and a network of television, YouTube and Facebook channels that broadcast city government meetings, community events and local news.
The Community Service Award also recognizes TUA for its commitment to sustained performance and its achievement as a member of TMEPA. Those achievements include national recognition from the American Public Power Association (APPA) as a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) and, in April, earning the APPA’s Certificate of Excellence in Reliability.
TUA is also nationally recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Line USA utility.
TMEPA accepts nominations for this prestigious award each year, evaluating electric utilities in each of three categories: large systems over 30,000 customers, medium systems from 10,000 to 30,000 customers; and small systems under 10,000 customers. TUA was presented the Community Service Award for medium-sized utilities at the TMEPA annual conference, held in Memphis last month.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.