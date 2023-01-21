TUA Round Up Disbursement 2023

Tullahoma Utilities Authority recently donated over $40,000 to several local nonprofit organizations through its Round Up program. From front left are Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation Director Pat Howard; Community Care Ministries/Attic Outlet Executive Director Lisa Cardwell; Henry Center Volunteer Charles Bair; Henry Center Volunteer Bill Caps; TUA President Brian Skelton; TUA Chairman Bob Lindeman; Partners for Healing President Jan Dent; and TUA Vice President/CFO Jason Penny. From back left are Salvation Army Treasurer Pam Bussell; Tullahoma Day Care Director Emma Coleman; Good Samaritan of Tullahoma Director Cindy Kinney; Hospice of the Highland Rim Board Member Marty Nutter; Partners for Healing Board Patrick Brown; and Shepherd’s House Director Amy Hill.

 Photo provided

Customers of Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) have donated $40,200 to area nonprofits in the third round of charitable giving through the utility’s Round Up Program.

TUA President Brian Skelton presented three checks in the amount of $5,000 each to representatives of Attic Outlet, Shepherd’s House and Coffee County Salvation Army on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Another $4,000 each was presented to representatives of Partners for Healing, Tullahoma Day Care and Hospice of the Highland Rim. In addition, the program will continue to make recurring donations of $550 per month to the Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry.

