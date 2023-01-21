Tullahoma Utilities Authority recently donated over $40,000 to several local nonprofit organizations through its Round Up program. From front left are Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation Director Pat Howard; Community Care Ministries/Attic Outlet Executive Director Lisa Cardwell; Henry Center Volunteer Charles Bair; Henry Center Volunteer Bill Caps; TUA President Brian Skelton; TUA Chairman Bob Lindeman; Partners for Healing President Jan Dent; and TUA Vice President/CFO Jason Penny. From back left are Salvation Army Treasurer Pam Bussell; Tullahoma Day Care Director Emma Coleman; Good Samaritan of Tullahoma Director Cindy Kinney; Hospice of the Highland Rim Board Member Marty Nutter; Partners for Healing Board Patrick Brown; and Shepherd’s House Director Amy Hill.
Customers of Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) have donated $40,200 to area nonprofits in the third round of charitable giving through the utility’s Round Up Program.
TUA President Brian Skelton presented three checks in the amount of $5,000 each to representatives of Attic Outlet, Shepherd’s House and Coffee County Salvation Army on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Another $4,000 each was presented to representatives of Partners for Healing, Tullahoma Day Care and Hospice of the Highland Rim. In addition, the program will continue to make recurring donations of $550 per month to the Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry.
“It’s putting this money back into the community,” said Skelton. “This is our customer’s money; this is not TUA’s money.”
The TUA Round Up Program was established in 2020 as a Community Assistance Fund to be used to help those less fortunate in the community. Through the program, TUA customers donate an average of 50 cents per month by allowing their bills to be rounded to the nearest dollar. The extra change collected is placed into the Round Up Program Fund, administered by the TUA Board of Directors.
“You add a few cents to your bill each month and it adds up to tens of thousands of dollars that can help people,” said TUA Chairman Bob Lindeman. “They are all local organizations that distribute the money as needed.”
The recipients of this year’s non-recurring donations applied to the TUA Round Up Allocation Committee for consideration at the end of last year. TUA will open its enrollment for 2024 disbursements in late 2023.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers; 10,500 water customers; 8,000 wastewater customers and 4,500 LightTube customers.