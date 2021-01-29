TUA donates $30K to area nonprofits

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has donated $30,000 to area nonprofits in the first round of charitable giving through the utility’s new Round Up Program.
TUA President Brian Skelton presented five checks in the amount of $6,000 each to representatives of Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Trinity Care Center and Tullahoma Day Care this past Tuesday.
The TUA Round Up Program was established in March as a Community Assistance Fund to be used to help those less fortunate in the community. Through the program, TUA customers donate an average of 50 cents per month by allowing their bills to be rounded to the nearest dollar. The extra change collected is placed into the Round Up Program Fund, administered by the TUA Board of Directors.
The program went into effect in June. In August, TUA made its first recurring donations from the fund to representatives of the Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry. Both organizations continue to receive monthly donations of $500 each to help clothe and feed members of our community.
The recipients of the first five non-recurring donations applied to the TUA Round Up Allocation Committee for consideration at the end of last year. TUA will open its enrollment for 2022 disbursements in late 2021.