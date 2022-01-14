TUA 2022 Round Up Donation

On hand for the presentation of more than $47K in Round Up funds to local nonprofits were, front left, TUA President Brian Skelton; TUA Vice President of Administration Mary Mealer; Bill Capps, Henry Center; Lisa Cardwell, Attic Outlet; Megan Dauzat, Henry Center; Lynn Brumfield, Partners for Healing; TUA Board Chairman Mike Stanton; second left, Rickey Wade, Henry Center and Partners for Healing; Pam Bussell, Salvation Army; Cindy Kinney, Good Samaritan of Tullahoma; Angela Alsup, Shepherd’s House; Emma Coleman, Tullahoma Day Care Center; Jeff Harrison, Henry Center.; back left, TUA Vice President of Electric and Fiber Brian Coate and TUA Vice President of Water and Wastewater Scott Young.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has donated $47,700 to area nonprofits in the second round of charitable giving through the utility’s new Round Up Program.

TUA President Brian Skelton presented four checks in the amount of $6,500 each to representatives of Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, and Tullahoma Day Care Center on Friday, Jan. 7.  Another $5,000 was presented to Coffee County Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities received $3,500.

The TUA Round Up Program was established in June 2020 as a Community Assistance Fund to be used to help those less fortunate in the community. Through the program, TUA customers donate an average of 50 cents per month by allowing their bills to be rounded to the nearest dollar. The extra change collected is placed into the Round Up Program Fund, administered by the TUA Board of Directors.

In August 2020, TUA made its first recurring donations from the fund to representatives of the Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry. Both organizations initially received monthly donations of $500 each to help clothe and feed members of our community.  In 2022, that donation has increased to $550 per month. Last January, $30,000 was distributed among Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Trinity Care Center and Tullahoma Day Care. 

The recipients of this year’s non-recurring donations applied to the TUA Round Up Allocation Committee for consideration at the end of last year. TUA will open its enrollment for 2023 disbursements in late 2022.

TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.