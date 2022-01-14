Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has donated $47,700 to area nonprofits in the second round of charitable giving through the utility’s new Round Up Program.
TUA President Brian Skelton presented four checks in the amount of $6,500 each to representatives of Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, and Tullahoma Day Care Center on Friday, Jan. 7. Another $5,000 was presented to Coffee County Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities received $3,500.
The TUA Round Up Program was established in June 2020 as a Community Assistance Fund to be used to help those less fortunate in the community. Through the program, TUA customers donate an average of 50 cents per month by allowing their bills to be rounded to the nearest dollar. The extra change collected is placed into the Round Up Program Fund, administered by the TUA Board of Directors.
In August 2020, TUA made its first recurring donations from the fund to representatives of the Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry. Both organizations initially received monthly donations of $500 each to help clothe and feed members of our community. In 2022, that donation has increased to $550 per month. Last January, $30,000 was distributed among Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Trinity Care Center and Tullahoma Day Care.
The recipients of this year’s non-recurring donations applied to the TUA Round Up Allocation Committee for consideration at the end of last year. TUA will open its enrollment for 2023 disbursements in late 2022.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.