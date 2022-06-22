Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has received the American Public Power Association (APPA) Sue Kelly Community Service Award, recognizing “good neighbor” activities that demonstrate the commitment of both the utility and its employees to the community.
TUA prioritizes community engagement and hosts large community events including an annual Public Power Week celebration, a National Drinking Water Week celebration, and a LightTube Customer Appreciation Day. TUA also runs and promotes a community assistance Round-Up Program that is funded by voluntary contributions from customers. Contributions are used to support local families in need and the organizations that serve them. This program puts more than $60,000 back into the community each year.
In addition, TUA employees donate to United Way through a payroll partnership that has generated more than $70,000 for the nonprofits since 2007. TUA also offers its employees the opportunity to donate blood to the regional blood center Blood Assurance through regular on-site donation drives.
Through its fiber department, LightTube, TUA offers high-speed gigabit internet and a network of television, YouTube and Facebook channels that broadcast city government meetings, community events and local news.
TUA’s Home Uplift Program is designed to support low-income customers whose residences are usually older and less energy efficient. TUA donates funds, which are matched by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), to help finance the cost of home energy efficiency upgrades for Tullahoma residents. TUA and TVA also partnered to fund STEM learning projects in local schools. TUA employees frequently visit schools to discuss utility careers, focusing on building the future of public power.
The Sue Kelly Community Service Award was presented during the APPA National Conference in Nashville.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has about 11,000 business and residential customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.