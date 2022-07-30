Charging stations

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) will get a share of $5 million in federal funds to help install direct current, fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that 12 entities will receive $5.2 million in total grant funding to install direct current fast charging (DCFC) infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) along prioritized interstate or major highway corridors across the state.