Tullahoma Utilities Authority has been recognized by the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing reliable and safe electric service to its customer base in the form of a Reliable Public Power (RP3) Platinum designation.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
TUA now joins more than 270 public power utilities nationwide that also hold the RP3 designation. The utility company scored a 96.5 out of a possible 100 with its RP3 application, according to utilities officials.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” said Aaron Haderle, Chair of the APPA RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution at Kissimmee Utility Authority in Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
TUA President Brian Skelton said he and all TUA employees were honored to receive the designation.
“This is the culmination of a lot of work form a lot of people who really care about powering the Tullahoma community,” Skelton said. “TUA is committed to continuing to improve our operations and service to our customers.”
The APPA has offered the RP3 designation for 16 straight years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.