The board of the Tennessee Valley Authority recently presented Tullahoma Utilities Authority a plaque honoring local power companies for their servant leadership and dedication demonstrated during the global pandemic.
In a recent leadership gathering, TVA industry leaders provided insights on how the COVID‐19 pandemic affected the local power industry, now and going forward. Members of TVA's Management and Board shared how organizations adapted, found silver linings, and thrived despite challenges. Lessons learned for resilient utility management include new approaches to public communications, virtual meeting adoption, changed workforce expectations, and more.
“I think we all agree that our business is absolutely essential. No matter what's going on in the world, people will always need good, clean, safe water and electricity. This need does not stop during a pandemic, and the people who deliver these services are to be commended for their commitment and dedication,” TUA President Brian Skelton said. “During the pandemic, we learned how much our world can change in the blink of an eye. It forced all of us in the utility industry to find new ways of conducting our business to ensure the public could continue to rely on our services, no matter what. I'm proud to say we all rose to the challenge. I think the takeaway for 2020 is that we work with a group of dedicated people. They are resilient, and they're not going to quit. They're going to come in to do their jobs every day, and it's nice to see that.” “We do hard things every day in this industry, and people really appreciated the opportunity to continue to serve their community.”
TVA also recognized that local power companies have the best understanding of the immediate needs of the people they serve, so TVA partnered with them to select local charitable organizations to provide assistance to those most impacted by the pandemic. In 2020, TUA funded $20,000 and was matched by $20,000 from TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund to help meet the immediate needs of local initiatives addressing hardships created by the pandemic.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has more than 11,000 business and residential customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.
The TVA provides electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, as well as directly to 57 large industrial customers and federal installations. TVA also provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and regional governments with their economic development efforts.