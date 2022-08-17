4A - TVA - RBS and Local Power Comapnies.jpg

The board of the Tennessee Valley Authority recently presented Tullahoma Utilities Authority a plaque honoring local power companies for their servant leadership and dedication demonstrated during the global pandemic.

In a recent leadership gathering, TVA industry leaders provided insights on how the COVID‐19 pandemic affected the local power industry, now and going forward. Members of TVA's Management and Board shared how organizations adapted, found silver linings, and thrived despite challenges. Lessons learned for resilient utility management include new approaches to public communications, virtual meeting adoption, changed workforce expectations, and more.