Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) will host a free community event on the TUA grounds on Thursday, May 4, to kick off its Drinking Water Week celebration. Drinking Water Week is a decades-long tradition led by the American Water Works Association. Taking place May 7-13 this year, Drinking Water Week recognizes the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve.
TUA is observing Drinking Water Week by encouraging consumers to learn about how truly vital it is to have clean, safe water and the role clean drinking water has in protecting public health and the environment, now and in the future. This year, Drinking Water Week encourages participants to recognize and honor the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to deliver quality tap water while bolstering resilience for water in the future.
“Access to clean, safe drinking water is vital to our daily health, hygiene and hydration,” said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance. “Professionals in the water sector work tirelessly to ensure we have affordable access to the high-quality water we need to strengthen our everyday life and broader communities today and in the future.”
To commemorate the week, visit TUA from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on May 4 for free pizza, prizes and games.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers; 10,500 water customers; 8,000 wastewater customers and 4,500 LightTube customers.