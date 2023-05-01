water week .jpg

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) will host a free community event on the TUA grounds on Thursday, May 4, to kick off its Drinking Water Week celebration. Drinking Water Week is a decades-long tradition led by the American Water Works Association. Taking place May 7-13 this year, Drinking Water Week recognizes the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve.

TUA is observing Drinking Water Week by encouraging consumers to learn about how truly vital it is to have clean, safe water and the role clean drinking water has in protecting public health and the environment, now and in the future. This year, Drinking Water Week encourages participants to recognize and honor the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to deliver quality tap water while bolstering resilience for water in the future.

Tags

Recommended for you