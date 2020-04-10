Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) President Brian Skelton presented a resolution for approval to the board in support of the Public Power Model and in opposition of the use of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) transmission system to wheel power. Board members were permitted to participate in the March regular monthly meeting by electronic means to protect public health, safety, and welfare in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Included in the resolution, TUA has consistently supported and safeguarded the Tennessee Valley Public Power Model, including support of the anti-cherry-picking provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 1982 which prevents the federal Energy Regulatory Commission from ordering TVA to wheel power to customers inside of its service territory.
According to Skelton, this resolution opposes any action which would result in weakening or damage to the TVA model including any dilution of the protections offered to the model through federal law.
TUA specifically opposes the use of any portion of the TVA transmission system to wheel power through or into the Tennessee Valley in support of any Tennessee Valley Power provider wanting to end their power purchase agreement with TVA.
Skelton recommended that the board approve resolution 03312020 which supports TVA and the public power model and opposes wheeling power on the TVA transmission system.
The board unanimously agreed to the resolution stating that the TUA is committed to the Public Power Model as practice in the Tennessee Valley, and to preserving the protection of that model, especially those contained in the 1982 Energy Policy Act; and, that the TUA specifically opposes the use of any portion of the TVA transmission system to wheel power through or into the Tennessee Valley in support of any Tennessee Valley Power Provider desirous of ending their power purchase agreement with TVA.
Any member of the public is able to access the live aired board meetings on LightTube Channel 6.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.